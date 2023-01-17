 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
V.F.W. names “Voice-of-Democracy” winners

From left, Post junior vice, Glenn Bille, Anthony Nighbor, Jadyn McLinn, Lily Wodschall, and senior vice Jay Graff on Jan. 14.

 LARRY DUER

WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held a Voice-of-Democracy Audio Essay Contest which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme, theme “Why is the Veteran Important?” On Jan. 14, Lily Wobschall, a 10th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian High School, receives $100 for first-place; Anthony Nighbor, a 12th-grader at Waupun Area High School, receives $75 for his second-place entry. Third-place went to Jadyn McLinn, a 12th-grader at Waupun Area High School, and she received $50. First-place winners from each V.F.W. Post are also sent to District Competition for additional award opportunities

