V.F.W. Post 6709 celebrates 75th anniversary

WAUPUN — Waupun's Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 celebrated its 75th anniversary on May 15. The post was mustered on May 5, 1946, when it adopted its name honoring Leslie Bentley and Jerold Hull. Bentley was the second and Hull the third Waupun resident killed in action during World War II. Pvt. Bentley, a member of the army's amphibious infantry, died Aug. 7, 1943, fighting in Sicily. PFC Hull served with the marines in the Pacific and was killed in action in the battle of Tarawa. The original 75-year-old flag will be preserved and its replacement will be used.