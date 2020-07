Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gospeltopia is a Vacation Bible School that will be held from 5-8:15 p.m. Aug. 3-7 at the La Valle Advent Christian Church, 200 La Valle St., La Valle. Supper will be served for children starting at 5 p.m. followed by activities. Children from pre-K through Grade 6 are accepted. For more information, call 608-985-7374, or 608-547-2334.