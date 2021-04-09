Vaccine appointments available

JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health has appointment slots available for today and Saturday; then for Wednesday through Friday. If interested in making an appointment, fill out an interest form online at co.dodge.wi.gov or call the Vaccine Hotline at 920-386-4830. After submitting the request a scheduler will call to book the appointment.

“Our local vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, and we are happy to now include a broader range of citizens,” said Abby Sauer. “Protect your loved ones, neighbors, and fellow citizens by getting vaccinated when you can, and taking the recommended precautions to include wearing a face covering when in public and gathering with unvaccinated people.”

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning it has been two weeks or longer since they have finished their vaccine series, can engage in some social situations including, visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing; visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are all at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing or refraining from quarantine and testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.

For more Information, visit co.dodge.wi.gov.