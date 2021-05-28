Vaccine clinic planned in Lodi

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson “one and done” COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lodi United Methodist Church, 130 Locust St.

Follow directional signs to enter the facility. Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration is encouraged at vaccinate.wi.gov. No need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Attendees must be 18 years of age and be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.