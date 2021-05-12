Vaccine clinics offered

Sauk County Public Health will host vaccine clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson one dose and Moderna two dose vaccines.

Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

Thursday, May 27, 9-11 a.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.: During the Spring Fair on the Square at the Corner Drug Pharmacy, 522 Oak St., Baraboo.

No appointments necessary, walk-in only. Vaccines are free and available for everyone age 18 and older, no ID required.

For more information, call 608-355-3290 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.