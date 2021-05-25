Vaccine clinics set up

As of May 25, 39.7% of Adam’s County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 36% have completed their vaccine series.

Adam’s County Public Health will now have set clinic dates and times; from 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays at Adams County Health and Human Services, 108 N. East S., Friendship, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays at the Rome Farmer’s Market, Climber’s Pass at the Rome Town Center.

A pop-up clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. June 10 at Woodside Sports Complex, 4770 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.

Appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or call 608-339-4559.

Youth, ages 12-17, must have a signed consent from a parent or guardian, available at co.adams.wi.us/covid-19.

For more information, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.