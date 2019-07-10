Peter Van Der Hagen of the financial services firm Edward Jones, 801 Water St., Sauk City, recently won the firm's Jim McKenzie award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
The award is named after Jim McKenzie who, following in his father's footsteps, joined Edward Jones in 1962, and opened a branch in Kearney, Nebraska.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors.
