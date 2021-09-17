 Skip to main content
Van Epps nominated for honor society
Dr. Janet Johnson-Van Epps of Portage has been nominated by Northcentral University for membership in the National Society for Leadership and Success, a National Honor Society whose membership nomination is based on her outstanding academic achievement and overall strengths personally and professionally, according to a Sept. 17 release.

The National Society of Leadership and Success is the largest leadership honors organization in the country. While many other honors organizations simply induct students based upon grade-point average, these organizations cannot confirm the interpersonal, leadership, or development strengths of students. NSLS standards exceed guidelines and must comply with the Department of Education.

Johnson-Van Epps has been affiliated with Northcentral University since 2019 conducting research in violence, trauma, mass violence and terrorism in the Psychology Department while completing a doctorate in psychology. She has previously taught at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Concordia University-Wisconsin-Mequon. She also holds certifications, diplomas or degrees from Madison General Hospital School of Nursing, UW-Madison, UW-Oshkosh, The Family-Institute at Northwestern University, Concordia University-Madison and now pending at Northcentral University.

“This honor is humbling, but I live by Soli deo Gloria since any achievement has nothing to do with me. It is all about Jesus,” said Johnson-Van Epps.

