Van Raden named MPTC student ambassador

Moraine Park Technical College selected Haley Van Raden of West Bend, as its 2020-21 District Student Ambassador, according to a Fed. 20 press release.

Van Raden, a 2019 graduate from Mayville High School, came to MPTC to pursue a degree in information technology. As a result of her high academic achievements in high school, she earned a Technical Excellence Scholarship from the State of Wisconsin. She is enrolled in a dual degree program, working toward associate degrees in both IT web design and development and IT mobile application development.

Van Raden is active on the West Bend Campus where she is a member of the Student Government and IT Club.

She will actively serve as a member of the student government, advocate for MPTC and the Wisconsin Technical College System, assist with college activities and events, and represent the student body within the community.

To be eligible, students must be nominated by a faculty or staff member at the college, and then give a presentation to a selection committee. For more information, visit morainepark.edu.