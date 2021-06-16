Vander Schaaf earns award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized David Vander Schaaf as a top-producer nationwide and honored him with the coveted Century 21 Centurion Producer Award for Individual Sales Production.
“David is a leader and innovator in delivering effective home buying and selling choices to his clients because he knows the communities he serves,” said Dan Kruse, president/CEO of Century 21 Affiliated.
Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage located at 201 Eighth Ave., Suite 2, Baraboo, and specializes in residential and commercial real estate.