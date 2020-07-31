Vander Schaaf earns recognition

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

David Vander Schaaf of Century 21 Affiliated, Baraboo office at at 201 Eighth Ave., Suite 2, was named in RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, according to a July 29 press release.

Real Trends, ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume. Real Trends states, “These sales associates and teams are far above average and have built enormously successful small businesses in an extremely competitive field.”