VanderMeer’s mental health coalition bill receives hearing

On Oct. 23, the assembly committee on local government held a public hearing on Assembly Bill 530, authored by Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, and Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon. Under the proposal, grants would be awarded to local mental health organizations and coalitions for suicide prevention programming.
The bill is one of a number of recommendations from the speaker’s task force on suicide prevention, of which Rep. VanderMeer and Rep. Meyers are members of. The bipartisan task force, led by Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, traveled around the state to hear from suicide survivors and experts, advocates for suicide prevention and families who have been impacted by suicide.
Legislators on the task force were charged with evaluating the current resources for suicide prevention in our state and identifying opportunities to target and assist at-risk individuals. An interim report and policy recommendations were released on Sept. 25 with the goal of supporting those struggling, promoting trainings to recognize the signs of suicide, and stopping the rising trend of suicide in Wisconsin.
A number of public hearings were held across the state earlier this year by the task force in order to meet their objectives. Assembly Bill 530 was inspired by testimony heard at task force hearings and from Rep. VanderMeer’s close involvement with the Monroe County mental health coalition. Under the bill, local entities across the state can apply for grants for suicide prevention programming, including, trainings, awareness campaigns, stigma reduction, peer-to-peer counselling and more.
Leaders from the Monroe County mental health coalition had the opportunity to testify in favor of the legislation at the hearing in Madison. Sparta Police Chief David Kuderer testified about the coalition’s help with law enforcement, Tiffany Giesler of the Monroe County health department helped explain the coalition’s mission, and Kim Johnson and Elizabeth Evans offered their perspectives on how the coalition helps local non-profits. Additionally, Monroe County mental health coalition director Kayleigh Day, Vicki Riley of Monroe County human services and Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson offered written testimony to the assembly committee on local government related to their involvement with the coalition in Monroe County.
