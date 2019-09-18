The Adams, Juneau, Richland and Sauk County health departments are coming together to urge residents to stop using vape or e-cigarette products immediately. These agencies represent the four counties covered by the South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition.
As of Sept. 12, there are 35 confirmed cases of Wisconsin residents hospitalized for severe lung disease and damage from vaping, including Sauk County. Nationally, there are more than 380 confirmed or probable cases with six confirmed deaths, including neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota.
These individuals have reported using vape products or dabbing, vaping marijuana oils, extracts, or concentrates, in the weeks prior to hospitalization. At this time, no consistent vaping product, substance, or additive has been conclusively linked to pulmonary disease in patients. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, United States Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments are actively investigating cases across the nation.
Anyone who has used vaping products and is experiencing unexplained shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss should talk to a healthcare provider. Clinicians who become aware of such cases should report incidents to their local public health officer.
For more information, visit tobaccoischanging.com.
