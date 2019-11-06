VARC receives $250 donation

On Oct. 14, the Sauk Division of VARC received a $250 donation from Thrivent Financial of Appleton as part of their company policy of returning dollars to the local community. Richard Braun initiated the gift by writing a proposal to Thrivent for the expressed purpose of buying adult games, puzzles, construction paper and other arts and crafts materials for the clients. Pictured, from front left, are Kathy Peak, Autumn Heft, David Luther, Andrew Videk, Michael Bremer, Mary Douglas; back left, Pat Griffin, Bobby Mortimer, Amy Anderson, Kerry Schall, Daniel Glick, Nathan Braun, Janet Stieve, and Rich Braun.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)