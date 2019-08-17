Veggie contest winners named

On Aug. 10, Juneau Community Garden and the Blue Zones Project hosted a veggie growing contest for Juneau residents. Best of Class ribbons were awarded to Karen Greenwald for peppers, Tony Pantaleo for kale, the 3-year-old preschool class from St. John's Juneau for beets and Marianne Zastrow for unusual beet. Zastrow was named grand champion followed by a tie between Greenwald and the 3-year-old preschool class, third place was won by the 4-year-old preschool class, Harold Zastrow won fourth place and Pantaleo won fifth place. In front, from left, are Samatha Schupmann, Caitlyn Schmidt and Marianne Zastrow; second row, Pantaleo, Angie Thatcher and Greenwald; back row, Becky Gutzman and Harold Zastrow.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)