JUNEAU — The Juneau Community Garden with Blue Zones Project Dodge County will host the third annual vegetable growing contest beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wild Goose Park Shelter next to the Juneau Community Garden, 383 N. Hyland St., Juneau.
Any grower, young or old, may apply and all vegetables must be grown in Juneau soil. There will be four categories of judging:
- Best beet in Juneau (three each to a plate with the tops on, list variety, if known)
- Best pepper in Juneau (three each to a plate, list variety, if known)
- Best kale in Juneau (three each to a plate, list variety, if known)
- Most unusual beet, pepper or kale in Juneau (one each for display)
A certified 4-H Junior Fair judge will choose the winners. Ribbon awards and merchandise prizes will be given. Must be present to win.
All entries must be preregistered by Wednesday. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield St. For more information, call 920-386-4465.
