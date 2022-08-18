 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vendors, artists sought for Apple Dumpling Days

  • 0

The Elroy Lion’s Vendor Affair seeks local artists, craftspeople, services, and small and home businesses to display their goods and services at Apple Dumpling Days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Schultz Park/Elroy Fairgrounds, Elroy.

Apple Dumpling Day is a race day for marathoners, half marathoners, 2kers, and includes a children’s race. For more information visit appledumplingdayraces.com/registration.

For more information on The Elroy Vendor Affair, visit facebook.com/elroyvendorafffair. Businesses interested in participating, can email Kelly at kelly@kellylupton.com or Jared at djjrod.wi@gmail.com.

People are also reading…

As part of the festivities, the Lion’s Club will supply food, drinks, and apple dumplings to purchase along with sponsoring the Vendor Affair. All proceeds support the Elroy Lions. For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/elroy. The Elroy Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Elroy Lions Food Stand in Schultz Park.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News