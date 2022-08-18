Vendors, artists sought for Apple Dumpling Days

The Elroy Lion’s Vendor Affair seeks local artists, craftspeople, services, and small and home businesses to display their goods and services at Apple Dumpling Days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Schultz Park/Elroy Fairgrounds, Elroy.

Apple Dumpling Day is a race day for marathoners, half marathoners, 2kers, and includes a children’s race. For more information visit appledumplingdayraces.com/registration.

For more information on The Elroy Vendor Affair, visit facebook.com/elroyvendorafffair. Businesses interested in participating, can email Kelly at kelly@kellylupton.com or Jared at djjrod.wi@gmail.com.

As part of the festivities, the Lion’s Club will supply food, drinks, and apple dumplings to purchase along with sponsoring the Vendor Affair. All proceeds support the Elroy Lions. For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/elroy. The Elroy Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Elroy Lions Food Stand in Schultz Park.