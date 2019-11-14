LEBANON — The Lebanon Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization seeks crafters and vendors for its seventh annual Deer Widows Craft, Vendor/Bake Sale and Silent Auction, along with donations for the silent auction.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Lebanon Elementary School gym at W4712 County Road O, Watertown, on the corner of Highways O and R in Lebanon. The cost for a 10-foot by 8-foot booth is $25; if the PTO supplies the table, add $5, if electricity is needed, add $5.
The PTO will also sponsor a bake sale and silent auction and will sell food and refreshments.
To participate, complete a registration form available from Julie Strieter at 262-385-1455. Note on the form if donating an item for the silent auction, raffle or door prize. Booth spaces are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
