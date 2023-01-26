Venhuizen named Young Professional of the Year

WAUPUN — The Young Professionals of Fond du lac named Jon Venhuizen of SIA Insurance Services of Waupun its Young Professional of the Year at the organization’s Future Five Awards on Jan. 19.

The award is presented to five area young professionals ages 21-40 who are presently growing and excelling in their respective fields and will continue to positively influence the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Fond du Lac County well into the future.

Venhuizen is a partner and financial consultant at SIA Insurance Services and is involved in many different organizations in the Fond du Lac area including Pillar & Vine, Waupun Kiwanis Club, and Fondy 100 Gives. He is also a Fond du Lac County Board supervisor serving the Waupun and Oakfield areas. He lives in Waupun with his wife and two children.

“I am humbled to be recognized and included in such an outstanding group of my peers,” said Venhuizen. “Our young professionals are working diligently to make our communities places we want to live and work. I’m grateful to be able to join in that work to create a community my children get to grow up in and future generations can enjoy.”