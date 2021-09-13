Versatran 6T Retriever nominated in contest

MAYVILLE — Versatran, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, has had its new 6T Retriever industrial carrier product nominated for the 2021 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest. The annual competition, presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry.

“The 6T Retriever is a great new product for our company, and for the State of Wisconsin. With the one of the highest payloads in its class and the non-CDL requirement opening up to the pool of additional drivers, we expect to see this serve as a great tool in our clients’ fleets,” said Steven Vasatko, Versatran general manager.

The contest runs online in a March Madness style bracket. The field will be narrowed to 16, then eight, and then the final four. The first round of voting to determine the top 16 runs from Wednesday through Tuesday, announced on Sept. 22. Voting is open to the public and each person must register with their email address and cast one vote per day at madeinwis.com. The final round will take place from Oct. 7-14, with the winner announced on Oct. 14 at WMC Foundation’s Business Day event in Pewaukee.

For more information, visit mtlcraft.com or versatran.com/6t-retriever.