Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosts December drives

Those who give at a Versiti donor center or at a Versiti community blood drive in December will receive Milwaukee Admirals tickets or a “mystery gift.” This includes gift cards, t-shirts and other surprises, while supplies last. Donations of all blood types are needed, but especially type O negative blood.

Juneau and Adams County blood donors can help patients in need at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s upcoming blood drives. Blood drives are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St. Mauston; from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Adams-Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake St., Friendship.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are acceptable. Parental consent is required for children 16 years of age to donate. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

For appointments, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit versiti.org/wisconsin.