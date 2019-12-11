Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosts December drives

Those who donate at a Versiti donor center or at a Versiti community blood drive in December will receive Milwaukee Admirals tickets or a “mystery gift.” This includes gift cards, t-shirts and other surprises, while supplies last. Donations of all blood types are needed.

Juneau and Adams County will hold blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St. Mauston; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Adams-Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake St., Friendship.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are acceptable. Parental consent is required for children 16 years of age to donate. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

For appointments, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit versiti.org/wisconsin.