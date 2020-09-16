Versiti conducts Antibody Test Sept. 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin will offer the SARS CoV-2 antibody test on noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Recreation Building at Tomah Recreation Park, 707 N. Woodard Ave., Tomah.

The test will be done automatically on tubes that are collected as part of the donation. The test will inform donors if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection and is not to inform donors if they currently have COVID-19. Donors with these antibodies may be eligible to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma, a special type of donation used to treat sick patients fighting COVID.

The antibody test will be available for the Tomah Health/Versiti blood drive Sept. 24, however, all appointments are currently filled for the drive. More than 60 donors signed up and are unable to schedule anymore donors at this time. No walk-ins will be accepted during the drive.

For more information, visit food, or versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#faqs.