The 13th annual Very Merry Holiday Fair takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Baraboo Arts Building, 323 Water St., Baraboo.
Sixty area artisans offer handcrafted items including paintings, jewelry, pottery, wearables, arts and crafts, mittens, books, glass, food products like honey, chocolates, wine tasting and more.
Wear plaid on Saturday and receive a treat, while supplies last.
Lunch items of macaroni salad, soups, wraps, fruit and cheese trays and beverages offered for purchase. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit theverymerryholidayfair.com.
