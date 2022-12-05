Very Merry Holiday Fair starts Friday

The 16th annual Baraboo holiday tradition of Plaid Saturday and the Very Merry Holiday Fair is set for noon to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Baraboo Arts Building, 323 Water St., Baraboo.

The Very Merry Holiday Fair features 60 area artisans offering gifts and hand created treasures including honey, chocolates, paintings, mittens, jewelry, pottery, books, nonprofits, glass, wearables, art and craft of all kinds, authors, food products and more. Wine tasting with the Baraboo Bluff Winery.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit theverymerryholidayfair.com.

Wear plaid shirts, pants, socks, hats, scarfs and coats to show support for local small businesses on Plaid Saturday at the Very Merry at the fair and then by taking the three block stroll to the “Magic of Christmas” in the festive downtown area.