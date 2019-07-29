Neil Whiting of Juneau, checked out the newest version of a familiar warbird Wednesday at EAA AirVenture 2019 in Oshkosh. Whiting, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, worked as a mechanic on earlier versions of the KC-130 tanker on display at the annual fly-in and aviation celebration. AirVenture continues through this weekend.
