The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, serving Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties, has partnered with nine other ADRC counties, Dane, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia, Green, Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette, and their county’s Veterans Service Officer to host a Veteran’s Conference and Resource Fair from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
The conference is for veterans, their families and friends, to learn about local resources, participate in breakout sessions and socialize with other veterans.
The key note speaker, Karen Vaughn, is the mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL, Aaron Carson Vaughn. On Aug. 6, 2011, he was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a chopper carrying 30 Americans was shot from the sky while rushing into battle. Loosing Aaron changed everything and launched Karen on a new path. Over the past eight years, she has emerged on the national scene as a powerful spokeswoman for not only defenders still fighting on foreign soil and securing peace across the globe, but also as an advocate for a better, stronger, more resilient America.
The Conference is for veterans of all ages. Breakout session topics include Pension with Aid and Attendance and Survivor Benefits; Travel Resources to VA Appointments and Other Community Based Resources; Service-connected Disabilities to Include Presumptive Disabilities; Caregiver and Dementia Information and Resources; Mission Act Updates and VA Eligibility; DNR Licensing. Permits, and Accessible Parks and Recreation; Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals; Adaptive Sports and Alternative Whole Health Therapies.
For more information, or to attend, call the Baraboo office at 608-355-3289 or stop at the ADRC office in the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, to register and select a free lunch option. Ask about free transportation assistance when registering. Register by Nov. 8.
