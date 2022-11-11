 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY HELD IN WAUPUN

More than 50 people attend the VFW Post 201 and American Legion Post 6709 Veterans Day ceremony featuring Mayor Rohn Bishop held at Waupun City Hall, with music by the Select Choir from Waupun High School. A 21-gun salute followed, then the American Legion hosted a free lunch.

