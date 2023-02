On Feb. 20, Scouts BSA Troop 724 Life Scout Gus Shier presents the 2023 Veterans Honor Walk program to the Beaver Dam Rotary Club. The banners will be displayed from July to November on light poles in downtown Beaver Dam. From left, Lois Levenhagen, Gus Shier, Dennis Levenhagen, and Dave Diljak. Applications are due April 30. For applications or questions, contact Dave Diljak at 920-885-6463 or email diljak@charter.net.