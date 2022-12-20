Veterans honored with wreaths

On Dec. 17, the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the Wreaths Across America program at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

The goals of the organization/program are threefold: to Remember the Fallen, to Honor those who serve and their families, and to Teach the next generation the value of freedom. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Every year a number of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton families purchase wreaths to place on the graves of their loved ones, as well as other organizations like the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars who purchase wreaths to honor their deceased members.

The Fay- Robinson Chapter asks the American Legion Post 187, the VFW Post 9387 of Wisconsin Dells and the Sanford White Eagle American Legion Post 556 of Baraboo to select two veterans each year that they particularly want to honor.

The Sanford White Eagle Post chose Dale White Eagle as one of its veterans to honor. She served as a medic in the Army during the Vietnam War. Sara WhiteEagle, one of her daughters from Black River Falls, came to the ceremony with six family members to honor her. The family brought two heavy bags of gifts to be given in thanksgiving to the veterans at the ceremony – the bags included fruit, candy, peanuts, and coffee mugs.

The Fay-Robinson Chapter sponsored a six cemeteries, Greenwood; Calvary, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran, and St. Peter's cemeteries in Reedsburg, and Bear Valley/The Little Brown Church in Lone Rock. Five commemorative wreaths were dedicated at Greenwood Cemetery, where Donald Fox, a U. S. Army veteran from Baraboo; Barb Knopf, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from La Valle; Russ Robitaille, a U. S. Navy veteran from Baraboo; chapter member Kathleen Kucher from Wonewoc represented the U. S. Coast Guard in memory of her father; and Marsha Dederich of Sauk City, in memory of her uncle, participated in the ceremony – with 279 wreaths laid in these sponsored locations.

