Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 is now accepting applications for scholarships from recent high school graduates. Applicants must have graduated from high school or received a G.E.D. certificate in 2019, are enrolled in an accredited two or four year college or vocational/technical school in the fall semester of 2019, and be closely related to a veteran. Close relatives are defined as parents, grandparents, great grandparents, brothers and sisters. Step and adopted relationships are acceptable.
The deadline for receipt of applications is Dec. 28. Scholarship winners will be awarded in early January 2020, and funds awarded upon receipt of proof of second semester registration.
For applications, call John Gillespie at 608-963-9725, or email jcg148@frontier.com.
