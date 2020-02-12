Veterans Town Hall set for Portage

MADISON — William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will hold a Town Hall meeting for veterans from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Wisconsin American Legion, 2930 American Legion Drive, Portage.

Veterans, their families and others with a stake in veterans’ health care issues may make comments and have their questions answered by hospital executives and staff. Hospital executives and administrative staff are available to address issues with veterans.

The Madison-based hospital serves 42,000 veterans living in a 13,600 square mile primary service area comprising 15 counties in south central Wisconsin and four in northwestern Illinois. The hospital operates an annex primary care clinic in Madison and community-based outpatient clinics in Baraboo among others.

For more information, visit madison.va.gov.