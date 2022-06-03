 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VFW EVENT RAISES $3,150 FOR WEISENSEL FAMILY

  • 0
VFW EVENT RAISES $3,150 FOR WEISENSEL FAMILY

The John C. Brossard VFW Post 2219 in Fall River, formed a Thrivent Action Team, and held a brat n burger fry on May 25 to support 2-year-old leukemia patient Andrew Weisensel and his family, raising $3,150.

 CHARMAINE SCHULTZ

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Memorial Day events

The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News