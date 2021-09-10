VFW hosts youth essay contest

WAUPUN — Waupun's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 hosts the VFW-sponsored Patriot's Pen Essay Competition for students in grades six through eight enrolled in a public, private, parochial or home-school program.

Students begin by competing at the local level. The top local winner will receive $75, and then could advance to the regional district. District winners compete in the state competition. All state winners who compete at the national level will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is $5,000.

Students write a 300-400 typewritten word essay on a patriotic theme. This year's theme is “How can I be a good American?” Deadline is Oct. 31.

Entry forms are available at Waupun area schools, call 920-324-4641, or write Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709, 130 N. State St., Waupun, WI 53963. For more information, visit vfw.org.