VFW names essay winners
Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun, from left, Post Commander Frank Mesa, with essay contest winners, Logan Wobshall, Lily Wobshall, Leonardo Panetti, Iyla Remrey, and Post senior vice president Jay Graff; not shown, winner, Alexis Babiash on Nov. 10.

 LARRY DUER /Contributed

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice -of-Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year's theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here.” Receiving $100 for first-place was Logan Wobshall, a 12th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School; second-place went to Lily Wobshall, a 9th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School, and she received $75.

The Patriot's Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest allows students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year's theme was “How Can I Be A Good American.” The winners are all 6th-graders from Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun, first-place, Alexis Babiash, $75; second-place, Leonardo Panetti, $50; third-place, Iyla Remrey, $25. All first-place winners are sent to District Competition, and if they win there, to State Competition. From there, National winners could receive monetary awards or scholarships, plus an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

