VFW names essay winners

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice -of-Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year's theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here.” Receiving $100 for first-place was Logan Wobshall, a 12th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School; second-place went to Lily Wobshall, a 9th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School, and she received $75.

The Patriot's Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest allows students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year's theme was “How Can I Be A Good American.” The winners are all 6th-graders from Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun, first-place, Alexis Babiash, $75; second-place, Leonardo Panetti, $50; third-place, Iyla Remrey, $25. All first-place winners are sent to District Competition, and if they win there, to State Competition. From there, National winners could receive monetary awards or scholarships, plus an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.