VFW names scholarship recipients

Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded Madison Marshall and Maxwel Wilkinson with post scholarships. Both scholarship recipients are 2019, graduates of Sauk Prairie High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall currently attends University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the daughter of Derek Marshall of Baraboo and Amy Alt of Sauk City. Wilkinson is a freshman at UW-Madison and is the son of Todd and Renee Wilkinson of Sauk City.

VFW Post 7694 offers scholarships annually to recent high school graduates and will announce the 2020, application process in August. Applicants must be closely related to a veteran to apply and must already be accepted or attending a college or technical school at the time of application.