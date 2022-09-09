VFW offers 2 essay contests

WAUPUN — The Waupun Bentley-Hull VFW Post 6709 will host the VFW's “Patriot's Pen Essay competition for students in grades six-eight enrolled in public, private, parochial schools or home schooled in the area. This year's theme is “My pledge to our veterans.” Applications may be picked up at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, Central Wisconsin Christian High School, Rock River Intermediate School.

Also offered, is the “Voice of Democracy” scholarship competition for students in grades 10-12. The theme is “Why is the veteran important?”

Deadline for submission of entries for both competitions is Oct. 31. The applications provide all the details needed to enter. For more information, call 920-324-4641.