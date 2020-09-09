VFW offers scholarship competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — Students in grades 6-7-8 enrolled in a public, private or parochial school or home study program can compete in the annual VFW-sponsored Patriot's Pen youth essay competition.

Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to the regional District and winners then compete in the state competition. All state winners who compete at the National level will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is $5,000.

Students submit a 300-400 typewritten word essay on a patriotic theme, “What is Patriotism to Me?” Deadline for entries is Oct. 31. The official student entry form has entry details.

For more information, contact the Voice-of-Democracy chairman at VFW Post 6709 at 920-324-4641, or write to Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709, 130 North State St., Waupun, WI 53963 or visit vfw.org.