Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 will offer two academic contests for students in the Sauk Prairie School District. The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31.
The VFW–sponsored national essay contest, the Patriot’s Pen, allows students in sixth to eighth grade to write essays expressing their views on the patriotic theme, America’s Gift to My Generation. Home-schooled students are also eligible. The essay is 300-400 typewritten words. The Sauk Prairie VFW will award a $50 prize to the selected best student entry.
The second nationwide VFW contest, Voice of Democracy, is open to students in grade 9-12 in the Sauk Prairie School District with the theme of American History: Our Hope for the Future.
The student submits a 3-5 minute essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. A $100 prize will be awarded for the best entry.
Each of the winning entries will be submitted at the district level and that winner, the state level, then the national level with financial prizes at each level.
For more information or an application with rules, call Bart Mauch at 608-393-1287 or email bgrantm6@gmail.com.
