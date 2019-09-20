VFW Poppy Princess awarded plaque

Harlow Bruesch, 8, was presented with a keepsake plaque on Sept. 14 recognizing her for being Bentley-Hull VFW Post 6709 Poppy Princess for 2018-2019, and for her participation in post activities in promoting the Buddy Poppy program for the post. Picturedare , from left, Post Commander Frank Mesa, Harlow and her father, Cody Bruesch.
