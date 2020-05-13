Video auditions for musical production set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beaver Dam Area Community Theater will accept video auditions for its Tell-A-Tale Musical Production of “The Show Must Go Online!” through May 29.

Auditions are open to current third to eighth grade students. The show will be rehearsed and produced entirely online with the final show being released the second week of July. Students are asked to submit two recordings of themselves, singing about one minute of a Broadway or Disney Song and speaking a monologue found at bdact.org.

Visit BDACT’s web page for the link to submit recordings and complete the online audition form. A google account is needed to fill out the form and submit the videos. The account is free, and the link can also be found on the theater’s web page.

More information will be provided after auditions are completed and a $20 activity fee will be collected for those kids accepting parts. Cost includes a t-shirt.

For more information, contact artistic director Judy Pearce at tatgrades678@bdact.org or music director Andrew Estervig at tatgrades345@bdact.org.