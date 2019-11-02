FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Historical Society presents John Kasmiski and a program on his experiences in Vietnam at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Congregational Museum, 206 S. College Ave., Fox Lake. The program is free and open to all.
The corporal served in the U. S. Marines from Aug. 22, 1968-Sept. 7, 1969 in Vietnam. He was part of B Company 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment of the 3rd Marine Division.
Kasmiski will share photos and take questions. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call 920-210-7865.
