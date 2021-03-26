 Skip to main content
Vietnam Veteran's Day program planned
Vietnam Veteran's Day program planned

The V.F.W. Bentley-Hull Post 6709 will host National Vietnam Veterans Day from 3-6 p.m. Monday at American Legion Hall, 130 N. State St., Waupun. There will be a short program on the history of the war and displays. The public is welcome. 

