Village of Kendall applies for Safe Drinking Water Loan
Village of Kendall applies for Safe Drinking Water Loan

The village of Kendall is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes substantial facility upgrades at Well 2 and Well 4 and related work in the village of Kendall.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Mail comments to Kevin Olson, community financial assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707; call 608-234-2238 or email kevin.olson@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to submit comments is Oct. 15.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

