The village of Lake Delton Board voted to move all future elections from the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building to the Frank Fischer Senior Center effective with the spring primary election on Feb. 21.

“The new location is handicap accessible and offers us more space to handle the number of voters we have been seeing at the polls in recent years,” Tim McCumber, village administrator, said.

The village surpassed 3,500 residents, up from 2,900 residents ten years ago, so additional booths are needed.

The polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Lake Delton.