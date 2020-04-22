Village of Prairie du Sac introduces resources for small businesses

The Village of Prairie du Sac Board of Trustees authorized a number of responses to COVID-19 at the meeting on April 14. The responses included assistance for businesses located within the Village of Prairie du Sac affected by COVID-19 and the State of Wisconsin Safe at Home order.
The Economic Development Grant is suspended and developed a grant program with the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, to distribute $10K in grants to small businesses that have experienced employee layoffs, revenue reduction, inability to pay costs, and other financial losses. The grant funds are to be used for payroll, utilities, product loss, incurring expenses, and rent/mortgage. Businesses with five or less employees that have been impacted with losses due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for assistance via the Small Business Relief Fund, by contacting Tywana German at 608-643-4168, email executivedirector@saukprairie.com, or visit saukprairie.com.
The Village’s Façade Improvement Loan Program is suspended to utilize up to $40K to develop policies for a Small Business Emergency Assistance Fund Loan Program. The loans will have a maximum amount of $2K, at 0% interest, for employers with 25 or less employees, to be repaid by March 19, 2021. Eligible business have a registered business address within the Village of Prairie du Sac and have experienced employee layoffs, revenue reduction, inability to pay costs, and other financial losses resulting from their compliance with the State of Wisconsin Safe at Home order with funds being used for payroll, utilities, product loss, incurring expenses, property taxes, and rent/mortgage. The application packet is available by calling Alan Wildman at 608-643-2431, email awildman@wppienergy.org, or visit prairiedusac.net.
The Board of Trustees also authorized the following additional measures to assist businesses in the Village of Prairie du Sac:
• Temporary suspension of utility disconnection, other than those needed for safety reason.
• Waiving of late fees, penalties, and interest for utility payments.
• Utility deferred payments agreements for not only residential, but commercial, farm, and industrial customers.
• Deferment of principal and interest for existing loans under the Village’s Façade Improvement Loan Program for up to four months.
• The suspension or reduction of garbage and recycling fees for businesses that have closed or reduced operations and services by 75% or more to comply with the State of Wisconsin Safe at Home order.
• 50% reduction of license fees associated with July 1 renewals of Class “B” and “Class B” alcohol licenses for current license holders.
For more information, call 608-643-2431, email pdsutilities@wppienergy.org, or visit prairiedusac.net.
