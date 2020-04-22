Village of Prairie du Sac introduces resources for small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Village of Prairie du Sac Board of Trustees authorized a number of responses to COVID-19 at the meeting on April 14. The responses included assistance for businesses located within the Village of Prairie du Sac affected by COVID-19 and the State of Wisconsin Safe at Home order.

The Economic Development Grant is suspended and developed a grant program with the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, to distribute $10K in grants to small businesses that have experienced employee layoffs, revenue reduction, inability to pay costs, and other financial losses. The grant funds are to be used for payroll, utilities, product loss, incurring expenses, and rent/mortgage. Businesses with five or less employees that have been impacted with losses due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for assistance via the Small Business Relief Fund, by contacting Tywana German at 608-643-4168, email executivedirector@saukprairie.com, or visit saukprairie.com.