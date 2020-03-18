Village of Prairie du Sac response to COVID-19

The Village of Prairie du Sac is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 outbreak. At this point, the community is encouraged to take the following measures to reduce exposure for themselves and village staff.
Village Hall closure:
Village Hall is closed, except for absentee voting/registration for April 7 election. However, mailed ballots and on-line registration is encouraged. Village Hall staff will remain working, either at Village Hall or remotely. Contact Village Hall at 608-643-2421, or pdsutilities@wppienergy.org. Appointments may be accepted by contacting the applicable department. To report street or utility issues, use the "Report a Problem" found in the top menu of the village's website, prairiedusac.net.
Utility payments:
Make utility payments by United States Mail, one of the online methods, or use the drop box. For online options, visit prairiedusac.net and click on “Utility Account Management” on the top menu. The village’s drop box is 24/7 located outside the entrance to Village Hall, 335 Galena St., Prairie Du Sac.
Building permits:
If possible, permit applications should be mailed, e-mailed, or placed in the drop box at village hall. If an application packet is too large to fit in the drop box, call 608-643-2421 to make arrangements. For building permit questions, contact the building inspector Pete Giese, at 608-697-7778.
Village government meetings:
All non-essential Village of Prairie du Sac committee and commission meetings will be cancelled indefinitely immediately. The Village Board’s regular meeting on March 24 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled Village Board meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 14 at Village Hall. Staff will be limiting group contact for meetings and conferences.
Voting:
April 7, Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote
Requesting a Ballot by Mail: To request a ballot be mailed to you at home, visit the MyVote website myvote.wi.gov. You may be required to submit photo identification with your application. Visit the Bring it to the Ballot bringit.wi.gov website for information on accepted photo identification. The deadline for requesting a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on April 2.
Registering to Vote: To register to vote online, your address on your driver’s license or identification card must be current. To change your address online with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Allow 24-hours after the change of address with the Department of Transportation before registering to vote online. Proof of residence is required with a mailed application. The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is March 18. After this date, you must appear in person.
Ruth Culver Community Library closure:
Ruth Culver Community Library is closed until the Sauk Prairie School District re-opens. This will be subject to change based on recommendations from local health officials. Watch for updates on the library’s website pdslibrary.org.
Sauk Prairie Police Department program changes:
The police department is doing its due diligence to ensure the health and safety of the public and department staff. The police department is encouraging citizens to call the dispatch center at 608-355-4495, 24/7 to speak to an officer over the phone for police related matters. The police department will respond to calls involving life safety, crimes in progress and emergency situations. If you are in need of vehicle registration please use the DOT online services. The police department is suspending fingerprinting for licensing regulations’ and certifications. The police department’s business office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the business office number is 608-643-2427.
Public works/utilities shop:
The Public Works/Utilities shop is closed to the public. Staff will still be providing most services such as refuse pickup.
Prairie du Sac Fire Station:
The Fire Station is closed to the public. The Fire Department will still be responding to calls, but needs the public’s help to keep firefighters healthy. If you call for assistance, notify dispatch if you or anyone in the home or building is having any signs or symptoms such as body temperature > 100.0, fever, chills, difficulty breathing, persistent cough, or any other respiratory problems.
Village public parks:
Use of park facilities and equipment is discouraged, and may be considered for closure.
Sauk Prairie transit (taxi):
The taxi is doubling its disinfectants efforts and adapting their procedures to better respond to COVID-19. Drivers are instructed to spray down cab surfaces between each customer. This may result in some service delays. Drivers are instructed to stay home if they are ill. This might also add to service delays.
Sauk Prairie Municipal Court:
Until May 20, or upon further order of the Court, whenever possible, any hearing or appearance or court business that would be transacted in person will be handled by telephone, electronic or audiovisual means. Further, the Court will liberally allow for appropriate activity to be handled in writing. Anyone who appears in the courtroom or at the court window may be directed to alternative methods of appearing or transacting business. For more information and questions, call 608-643-2427.