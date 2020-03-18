Village of Prairie du Sac response to COVID-19

The Fire Station is closed to the public. The Fire Department will still be responding to calls, but needs the public’s help to keep firefighters healthy. If you call for assistance, notify dispatch if you or anyone in the home or building is having any signs or symptoms such as body temperature > 100.0, fever, chills, difficulty breathing, persistent cough, or any other respiratory problems.

Village public parks:

Use of park facilities and equipment is discouraged, and may be considered for closure.

Sauk Prairie transit (taxi):

The taxi is doubling its disinfectants efforts and adapting their procedures to better respond to COVID-19. Drivers are instructed to spray down cab surfaces between each customer. This may result in some service delays. Drivers are instructed to stay home if they are ill. This might also add to service delays.

Sauk Prairie Municipal Court:

Until May 20, or upon further order of the Court, whenever possible, any hearing or appearance or court business that would be transacted in person will be handled by telephone, electronic or audiovisual means. Further, the Court will liberally allow for appropriate activity to be handled in writing. Anyone who appears in the courtroom or at the court window may be directed to alternative methods of appearing or transacting business. For more information and questions, call 608-643-2427.