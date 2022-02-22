Villegas joins Pregnancy Support Center

Nancy Ann Villegas joins the team of the Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County as its new executive director, according to a Feb. 21 press release from the Board of Directors.

She brings a wealth of education and experience directing and managing a large organization, leading staff, volunteers, and working with families. The Pregnancy Support Center offers a safe and confidential place where compassionate help is offered to women who are facing a challenging situation due to pregnancy. For more information, call 920-219-9305 or visit pscdci.com.