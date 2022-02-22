 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Villegas joins Pregnancy Support Center

Nancy Ann Villegas joins the team of the Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County as its new executive director, according to a Feb. 21 press release from the Board of Directors.

She brings a wealth of education and experience directing and managing a large organization, leading staff, volunteers, and working with families. The Pregnancy Support Center offers a safe and confidential place where compassionate help is offered to women who are facing a challenging situation due to pregnancy. For more information, call 920-219-9305 or visit pscdci.com.

