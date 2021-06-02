 Skip to main content
Vilumsons and Dennis honored for of the Guard and Reserve
Vilumsons and Dennis honored for of the Guard and Reserve

Mark Dennis

Robert Strange, Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Area 2 chairman, left, and Scott Legwold, WI ESGR state chairman, right, present the ESGR Seven Seals Award to Mark Dennis, Wisconsin Procurement Institute, government contract specialist, on May 20 at the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation.

Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, honored Aina Vilumsons, executive director of the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, and Mark Dennis, Government Contract Specialist with WPI, with the ESGR Seven Seals Award in recognition of their extraordinary support of ESGR’S Employer Focus Group meeting with the Wisconsin Adjutant General and employers of service members who serve in the Wisconsin Guard and Reserve.

The ESGR Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission.

The chairmen coordinated the awards ceremony held May 20 at the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation in Camp Douglas.

For more information, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit esgr.mil./wi.

